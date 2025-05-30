Geek Haus Debuts Tutorflow Beta: Create STEM Courses In Seconds With Al

MENAFN - GetNews)Geek Haus , an innovator in AI-powered education technology, today launched the beta release of TutorFlow, an AI-driven platform designed to streamline the creation of online STEM courses. During the beta phase, TutorFlow is free for all users-empowering educators, trainers, and institutions to build dynamic STEM courses faster than ever.

By integrating natural language input with AI automation, TutorFlow empowers instructors, corporate trainers, and academic institutions to rapidly generate comprehensive STEM courses. Its conversational AI approach, similar to ChatGPT, enables users to create lesson content, quizzes, lecture notes, and supplementary materials in under 30 seconds-drastically reducing the time and complexity of STEM course development.

“Most existing LMS solutions are not optimized for STEM education, especially when it comes to handling formulas, coding exercises, and simulations,” said Jay Jang, CEO of Geek Haus.“By combining AI with an intuitive, scalable design, TutorFlow provides educators and students the tools they need to thrive in STEM.”

Purpose-Built for STEM Education

From K–12 and higher education to corporate training and internal workforce development, TutorFlow goes beyond the capabilities of traditional LMS platforms. With intelligent automation and streamlined content delivery, TutorFlow meets the unique demands of STEM instruction

Key Features:



Prompt-Based Course Generation: Generates complete course structures, including lessons, assessments, and course thumbnails, using a single, descriptive prompt.

Integrated Coding Environment: Supports over 46 programming languages, including Python, Java, SQL, and C/C++, with integrated practice modules for hands-on learning.

Handwriting Recognition for STEM Input: Automatically digitizes handwritten notes and equations using OCR and computer vision, generating diagrams and structured content.

STEM Simulations: Provides web-based simulations for physics and engineering subjects, scheduled for release in Q3 2025. AI Teaching Assistant (Coming Soon): Provides automated feedback, tracks learner progress, and assists instructors with performance insights and quiz recommendations.

To get started with the free TutorFlow beta, visit today.

About Geek Haus

Geek Haus is an education technology company dedicated to developing AI-powered platforms that enhance the delivery of technical subjects. Driven by the mission to help users "Learn. Practice. Win." on the global stage, its flagship solutions-CodeFriends and TutorFlow -empower students, educators, and lifelong learners to master STEM skills with greater accessibility, efficiency, and impact. Learn more at geekhaus .