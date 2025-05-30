Latest Foreign New Energy Vehicle Charging Technology Trends

MENAFN - GetNews) In 2025, new energy vehicle charging technology has made significant progress worldwide, especially in the fields of high power charging (HPC) and wireless charging. Here are the latest developments:

Rapid development of high power charging technology

High power charging technology is accelerating its popularity worldwide, especially in Europe and the United States. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), by the end of 2022, the number of fast charging piles in Europe had exceeded 70,000, a year-on-year increase of 55%. Norway is in the lead in high power charging, with 15% of Public Charging piles exceeding 100kW, followed by Germany, accounting for 12%. In addition, the United States is also actively promoting the construction of high power charging infrastructure. ChargeTronix plans to showcase its new generation of charging technology at the 2025 US Green Transportation and Charging Pile Exhibition, including the 1280kW Nexus distributed charging system and the 240kW Apex SXE DC fast charging pile.

The rise of megawatt charging systems (MCS)

Megawatt charging systems (MCS) are becoming the mainstream solution for charging heavy commercial vehicles. MCS technology is developed based on the CCS standard and can support charging power up to 3.75 MW. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) of the United States is developing new high-power charging standards to support fast charging of medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles. This technology not only improves charging efficiency, but also reduces supply chain risks through modular design, improving system reliability and scalability.

Breakthrough in wireless charging technology

Wireless charging technology is gradually moving towards commercial application. Research by the U.S. Department of Energy shows that dynamic wireless charging technology (DWPT) has significant advantages in total cost, especially for applications on secondary roads. This technology allows vehicles to charge automatically while driving without stopping, greatly improving the convenience and efficiency of charging.

Smart charging and grid integration

Smart charging systems can optimize the charging process according to energy demand and enable electric vehicles to feed energy back to the grid. This technology not only improves charging efficiency, but also enhances the stability and flexibility of the grid. For example, the new charging products launched by ABB E-mobility achieve 99% uptime through modular design and intelligent services, which is critical for commercial charging operations.

Expansion of charging infrastructure

Charging infrastructure is expanding rapidly around the world. The number of public charging points is expected to increase from 5.8 million in 2024 to 28.9 million by 2034. Countries such as Canada are promoting a seamless charging experience across the country through major investments.

Future OutlookWith the popularity of new energy vehicles, the innovation of charging technology will continue to accelerate. The development of high-power charging , wireless charging and smart charging technologies will provide users with a more convenient and efficient charging experience. At the same time, the expansion and optimization of charging infrastructure will further promote the market penetration of new energy vehicles.

These technological advances not only help reduce charging time, but also promote the widespread adoption of new energy vehicles by improving charging efficiency and reducing costs.