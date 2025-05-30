Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Riding Russia's Edge: Ksyusha's Pro Training For The EXTREME Adventure


2025-05-30 03:03:45
(MENAFN- GetNews) Before embarking on the thrilling EXTREME Russia expedition with QJMOTOR and Benelli, Ksyusha, the adventurous rider, sought expert guidance to ensure a safe and exhilarating journey. She received a meticulous pro briefing from Evgeny Pyatigorsky, the esteemed Chief Instructor of BMW Motorrad Russia and a seasoned expert in the grueling Silk Way Rally. With decades of experience navigating extreme terrains and a reputation for training elite riders, Pyatigorsky's insights were invaluable in preparing Ksyusha for the challenges ahead.

The adventure, they say, starts with knowledge-and this was no ordinary pre-ride chat. Pyatigorsky walked Ksyusha through the intricacies of off-road riding, from mastering tricky terrain to handling unpredictable weather conditions. He shared strategies for optimizing bike performance, conserving energy during long stretches, and making split-second decisions under pressure. Whether it was understanding the mechanics of QJMOTOR's rugged enduro or Benelli's agile adventure bikes, Ksyusha absorbed every detail like a seasoned pro.

But the training wasn't just technical. Pyatigorsky emphasized mental resilience, teamwork, and the importance of staying calm under pressure-skills that could mean the difference between a triumphant finish and a setback. Ksyusha emerged from the session not just with technical prowess but with the confidence of a rider ready to conquer Russia's unforgiving landscapes.

Now, armed with knowledge, skill, and a spirit of adventure, Ksyusha and her team are poised to tackle the roads less traveled. EXTREME Russia isn't just a ride-it's a testament to passion, preparation, and the unyielding spirit of exploration.

Click on the website to delve deeper into QJMOTOR's world.

Let's ride!

