First Priority Insurance, The Conference Of Black Mayors, And Strategic Partners Form Kingsmen Vanguard Group: A Global Financial And Leadership Alliance

MENAFN - GetNews)In a groundbreaking alliance, First Priority Insurance International, the Conference of Black Mayors Organization, and a distinguished network of municipal and financial leaders have launched the Kingsmen Vanguard Group (TheKVG)-a global vehicle for financial sovereignty, insurance equity, and economic restoration across the African Diaspora and emerging markets.

Cameroon Delegation: Diplomacy Meets Legacy

Led by Dr. Vanessa Williams-Nash, CEO of the Conference of Black Mayors and an international cultural diplomat, the Kingsmen Vanguard Group made its historic debut with a diplomatic mission to Cameroon. The delegation marked a powerful return to the Motherland-not as tourists or observers, but as builders of transatlantic policy and economic infrastructure. Under Dr. Williams-Nash's leadership, the mission focused on empowering municipal governance, advancing international insurance access, and creating new bridges of capital, culture, and cooperation between Africa and Black America.

Joined by Dr. Kimberly H. McMorris, Director of Public Affairs for CBM, and James McMorris, CEO of First Priority Insurance International Brokerage Firm, the delegation introduced transformative solutions for public-private partnerships. James McMorris unveiled a global strategy to align municipal insurance programs, wealth transfer tools, and family legacy planning-ensuring Black communities are no longer underserved by traditional financial models. His vision reframes insurance not as a product, but as a pillar of generational prosperity and risk resilience for governments, families, and institutions alike.

The Festival of Kings: NEKANG PE MUNGOUM 2025

The delegation's presence was amplified during the renowned Festival in Bafoussam, a UNESCO-recognized celebration of the Bamoun Kingdom's enduring legacy. Held every two years, the festival features an extraordinary cultural tradition where the King is evaluated by his people-a sacred act of transparency, unity, and royal accountability. The Kingsmen Vanguard Group was honored by the Kingdom's leadership and participated in cross-cultural forums that blended spiritual heritage with economic dialogue. This engagement laid the foundation for long-term collaboration in arts financing, cultural preservation, and Afro-entrepreneurial partnerships.

“Our strategy is global, but our purpose is ancestral,” said Dr. Vanessa Williams-Nash.“The Kingsmen Vanguard Group is reclaiming the intersection of culture, commerce, and community-where Africa and its descendants rise together in power.”

“This mission reflects our covenant with legacy,” added James McMorris.“We're building more than policy-we're building a pathway for sovereign Black capital to move freely across continents, protected and multiplied by smart financial design.”

The Formation of the Kingsmen Vanguard Group

The Kingsmen Vanguard Group was established through a strategic partnership between First Priority Insurance, the Conference of Black Mayors Organization, and a coalition of institutional partners committed to shifting the global economic paradigm for Black communities. Uniting insurance innovation, municipal governance, and diaspora investment strategy, the group delivers tangible tools for wealth protection, policy education, and transnational development. Anchored by the operational expertise of James McMorris, the policy and diplomatic leadership of Dr. Vanessa Williams-Nash, and the alliance-building vision of Dr. Kimberly H. McMorris, the Kingsmen Vanguard Group is an ecosystem-not just a firm.

Through this forward thinking Initiative, the Group will deploy cross-border capital campaigns, youth leadership academies, municipal insurance models, and international trade routes rooted in ancestral legacy. From Detroit to Douala, Atlanta to Yaounde, the movement is designed to transform creativity into capital, insurance into inheritance, and community into kingdom.

