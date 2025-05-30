403
Future Electronics Features Amphenol Sine Systems AT Seriestm Connectors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) May 30, 2025 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the availability of the AT SeriesTM Connectors from Amphenol Sine Systems.
The AT SeriesTM is engineered for exceptional performance in harsh environments, featuring an IP68/69K rating (mated) for outstanding environmental sealing and retention. Available in 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, 13 (Mixed), 15 (Mixed), and 18 positions, these connectors offer maximum flexibility for a wide range of interconnect needs.
Constructed from durable yet lightweight thermoplastic materials, the AT SeriesTM is a cost-effective and robust solution. It supports 14-22 AWG wire with size 16 contacts capable of handling up to 13A, making it highly adaptable for various applications.
The AT SeriesTM is also part of Amphenol Sine Systems' broader ecosystem of solutions, including the BoardLockTM, StructurePlusTM, HYPERBUSSTM, and PanelMateTM Series. With full compatibility across existing industry-standard products, customers can integrate or upgrade seamlessly without redesigning existing systems.
To learn more about Amphenol Sine Systems AT SeriesTM Connectors and explore the full range of available options, visit the dedicated landing page.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.
Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President - Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
+1 514-694-7710


