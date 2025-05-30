Rwanda Renews Its Leadership In Gender Equality Through Technology And Innovation At Generation Equality National Stakeholders Roundtable

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

UN Women Rwanda, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF), successfully convened the 4th Generation Equality Forum (GEF) Stakeholders Roundtable, reaffirming Rwanda's global leadership in advancing gender equality through technology and innovation. Held at MIGEPROF headquarters, the bi-annual forum brought together over 50 stakeholders from across government, civil society, the private sector, academia, and development partners to assess national progress and strengthen cross-sector partnerships aligned with the GEF agenda and Rwanda's national commitments .

Rwanda has emerged as a global leader, proudly serving as co-lead of the Action Coalition on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality. With consistent coordination by UN Women and MIGEPROF, Rwanda has institutionalized a results-oriented, inclusive stakeholder engagement model. This roundtable served as a critical midpoint reflection in Rwanda's five-year journey toward fulfilling its national pledges, first declared by H.E. President Paul Kagame at the 2021 Forum in Paris and reaffirmed the country's commitment to using technology and innovation as a powerful lever for gender transformation.

Opening the session, Hon. Consolée Uwimana, Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, emphasized the tangible strides made to date. Girls' enrollment in STEM at the upper secondary level has increased from 44.7 per cent in 2021 to 48.6 per cent in 2024. Mobile phone ownership among women-led households has risen from 54.4 per cent to 74 per cent. Additionally, young women innovators have triumphed in three consecutive editions of the national Hanga Pitch Fest competition.“These are not just statistics, they are stories of transformation,” said Minister Uwimana.“As we reflect on our commitments, let's remember we are here as Rwanda's voice in the Generation Equality Forum. The world is watching. Let's show what is possible when strong leadership and partnerships work together to drive real change.”

The forum featured presentations from key government institutions. The Ministry of ICT and Innovation, alongside the Rwanda Information Society Authority, highlighted advances in broadband connectivity and digital device distribution. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning acknowledged notable gains in expanding digital financial inclusion while also calling for improved tracking mechanisms. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported increased engagement of women in e-commerce and digital marketplaces, while the Ministry of Education showcased the transformative impact of targeted STEM and coding programs, including the African Girls Can Code Initiative.

In her keynote remarks, Ms. Jennet Kem, UN Women Country Representative, commended MIGEPROF's leadership and reiterated UN Women's commitment to coordinated multistakeholder action.“This platform reflects the full essence of the GEF model, bringing together experiences, resources, and good practices from all sectors,” she said.“Rwanda's coordinated efforts with stakeholders, consistently convened over the past four years, demonstrate what effective implementation and accountability look like.” She pointed to its election as Vice-Chair of the 70th Commission on the Status of Women as an opportunity to influence global gender-tech norms providing global and regional perspective.

Joining the stakeholders virtually, Ms. Hélène Molinier, UN Women's Advisor on Digital Gender Cooperation, shared that the Generation Equality Forum has mobilized over $40 billion in financial pledges and more than 2,500 policy and program commitments globally. She commended Rwanda's ability to not only make bold pledges but to institutionalize them through structured coordination and accountability mechanisms, positioning the country as a global exemplar in translating ambition into action.

During the meeting, participants emphasized the need to systematically document initiatives that advance the gender and digitization agenda to foster coherent, coordinated action and better leverage stakeholder contributions across the ecosystem. Accelerating grassroots efforts was highlighted as essential for sustaining progress, with a strong call to utilize community structures to tackle persistent barriers to girls' education in STEM fields. Addressing emerging GEWE challenges, particularly technology-facilitated gender-based violence, was identified as a critical priority in the roll out of the national digitisation agenda. Stakeholders also stressed the importance of evidence-based policies, advocacy, and strategic partnerships, particularly with research institutions and innovation hubs, to develop tailored solutions that bridge the gender digital divide and strengthen women and girls' digital skills and entrepreneurial potential. Strengthening national coordination mechanisms was recognized as key to ensuring impactful and synergistic actions.

Closing the session, Mr. Silas Ngayaboshya, Director General of MIGEPROF, reaffirmed Rwanda's resolve.“Our pledges are not mere aspirations, they are transformative promises. We must continue to challenge the norms, bridge digital gaps, and ensure no woman or girl is left behind.”

As Rwanda looks ahead to 2026 and beyond, the 4th Generation Equality Stakeholders Roundtable once again showcased a collective national vision rooted in accountability, innovation, and inclusive leadership. With coordinated action and sustained momentum, Rwanda continues to lead by example, demonstrating how technology can serve as a powerful engine for gender equality.

