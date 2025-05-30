Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Visits Expo 2025 Osaka


2025-05-30 03:02:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) OSAKA-Japan, May 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as part of his official visit to Japan, visited Expo 2025 Osaka, on Friday.
He and his entourage were accompanied by Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and organizers of Kuwait pavilion at the world expo.
His Highness the Crown Prince started his tour of the expo with a visit to the pavilion of the hosts where the Japanese officials briefed him on the exhibits that reflect their history, culture and civilization.
He proceeded to the pavilions of the Gulf Cooperation Council members, namely the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and then the State of Kuwait.
At Kuwait pavilion, the organizers offered him a presentation of the dazzling displays which reflect Kuwait's heritage and cultural identity, as well as the national achievements in the areas of economy, energy, environment and education.
His Highness the Crown Prince praised the neat organization of the pavilion, saying to offered a bright picture that mirrors Kuwait's eminent status on regional and international levels. (pickup previous)
