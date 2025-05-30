403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Min. Of Information: Honored By His Highness The Crown Prince's Visit To Kuwait Pavilion At Expo Osaka '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) OSAKA, May 30 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi expressed pride and honor for the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Kuwaiti Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 on Friday.
It is a significant acknowledgment of the importance of culture in building bridges between peoples, the minister noted, adding that this visit underscores Kuwait's commitment to cultural development under its wise leadership, serving as motivation for those involved in the pavilion to represent Kuwait in the international stage.
Al-Mutairi highlighted that the pavilion features rich content showcasing Kuwait's heritage while looking towards the future, designed to reflect creativity and innovation.
He emphasized that the Ministry of Information cultural and media strategy for 2021-2026 aims to strengthen Kuwait's identity and promote its values globally.
He concluded by expressing gratitude to His Highness the Crown Prince for his support and asked for continued blessings of security and prosperity for Kuwait under its leadership. (end)
tm
It is a significant acknowledgment of the importance of culture in building bridges between peoples, the minister noted, adding that this visit underscores Kuwait's commitment to cultural development under its wise leadership, serving as motivation for those involved in the pavilion to represent Kuwait in the international stage.
Al-Mutairi highlighted that the pavilion features rich content showcasing Kuwait's heritage while looking towards the future, designed to reflect creativity and innovation.
He emphasized that the Ministry of Information cultural and media strategy for 2021-2026 aims to strengthen Kuwait's identity and promote its values globally.
He concluded by expressing gratitude to His Highness the Crown Prince for his support and asked for continued blessings of security and prosperity for Kuwait under its leadership. (end)
tm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment