Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Min. Of Information: Honored By His Highness The Crown Prince's Visit To Kuwait Pavilion At Expo Osaka '25


2025-05-30 03:02:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) OSAKA, May 30 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi expressed pride and honor for the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Kuwaiti Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 on Friday.
It is a significant acknowledgment of the importance of culture in building bridges between peoples, the minister noted, adding that this visit underscores Kuwait's commitment to cultural development under its wise leadership, serving as motivation for those involved in the pavilion to represent Kuwait in the international stage.
Al-Mutairi highlighted that the pavilion features rich content showcasing Kuwait's heritage while looking towards the future, designed to reflect creativity and innovation.
He emphasized that the Ministry of Information cultural and media strategy for 2021-2026 aims to strengthen Kuwait's identity and promote its values globally.
He concluded by expressing gratitude to His Highness the Crown Prince for his support and asked for continued blessings of security and prosperity for Kuwait under its leadership. (end)
tm


MENAFN30052025000071011013ID1109617076

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search