Desert Road Accident In Libya Claims 11 Lives Of Sudanese Migrants


2025-05-30 03:02:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, May 30 (KUNA) -- Eleven Sudanese migrants died as their bus rammed into a lorry on a desert road, nearly 90 km. to the north of Al-Kufra city, southeast Libya.
The Libyan driver of the bus was also killed and seven other persons, including three women and three children, were injured in the accident, Libyan health authorities said on Friday.
In early May, seven Sudanese refugees were found dead after their vehicle broke down in the desert near the borders between neighboring Libya and Chad.
More than 1,200 Sudanese refugees, half of them are women and children, flee the conflict in their country to Libya on a daily basis amid life-threatening conditions, according to UN estimates. (end)
