403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Mod Attends Asia Security Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (KUNA) -- The 22nd edition of the IISS Asia Security Summit: The Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) opened in Singapore on Friday with Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah attending.
Asia's annual premier defense summit, being organized by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) between May 30 and June 1, provides a platform for decision-makers from 47 Asian-Pacific, North American, European and the Middle East countries to discuss the most pressing regional security issues and to share policy responses.
Yesterday, China said its defense minister would not attend the high-level gathering for the first time and would rather be represented instead by a delegation from the People's Liberation Army National Defense University.
While, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth represents the United States at the event and the sideline face-to-face meetings with top generals.
Secretary Hegseth is scheduled to deliver a speech to the general session of the summit, due tomorrow, Saturday. (end)
maa
Asia's annual premier defense summit, being organized by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) between May 30 and June 1, provides a platform for decision-makers from 47 Asian-Pacific, North American, European and the Middle East countries to discuss the most pressing regional security issues and to share policy responses.
Yesterday, China said its defense minister would not attend the high-level gathering for the first time and would rather be represented instead by a delegation from the People's Liberation Army National Defense University.
While, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth represents the United States at the event and the sideline face-to-face meetings with top generals.
Secretary Hegseth is scheduled to deliver a speech to the general session of the summit, due tomorrow, Saturday. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment