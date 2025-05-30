Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Mod Attends Asia Security Summit


2025-05-30 03:02:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (KUNA) -- The 22nd edition of the IISS Asia Security Summit: The Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) opened in Singapore on Friday with Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah attending.
Asia's annual premier defense summit, being organized by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) between May 30 and June 1, provides a platform for decision-makers from 47 Asian-Pacific, North American, European and the Middle East countries to discuss the most pressing regional security issues and to share policy responses.
Yesterday, China said its defense minister would not attend the high-level gathering for the first time and would rather be represented instead by a delegation from the People's Liberation Army National Defense University.
While, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth represents the United States at the event and the sideline face-to-face meetings with top generals.
Secretary Hegseth is scheduled to deliver a speech to the general session of the summit, due tomorrow, Saturday. (end)
