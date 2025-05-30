403
Kuwait's New Ambassador To Armenia Presents Credentials To Pres. Khachaturyan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 30 (KUNA) -- Mohammad Al-Oraifan presented to President Vahagn Khachaturyan his credentials as Kuwait's newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary to Armenia.
During a function hosted at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan on Friday, Ambassador Al-Oraifan conveyed to the Armenian leader the greetings of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
On his part, President Khachaturyan asked the Kuwaiti diplomat to convey his best wishes to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.
He wished Ambassador Al-Oraifan success in his mission to strengthen the bilateral relations in all areas, according to a statement from Kuwait Embassy in Yerevan.
Both sides commended the distinguished relations between the two nations that kept growing over the past 31 years since the establishment of the diplomatic ties.
They highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in various fields to serve the interests of the two sisterly peoples. (end)
