Kuwait Crown Prince Attends Dinner Banquet At Expo 2025 Osaka


2025-05-30 03:02:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) OSAKA-Japan, May 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attended a dinner banquet host in his honor by Kuwait Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi at Kuwait pavilion at the world Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, on Friday. (pickup previous)
