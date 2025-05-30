Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Metrolink Route From Free Zone To Al Thumama

2025-05-30 03:02:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram announced that effective Sunday, June 1, a new bus route M142 will be operating from the Free Zone station to serve Al Thumama Area Zone 50.

Mowasalat on its website also announced that the service will run every 20 minutes and is free of charge.

