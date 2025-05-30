Kind Lending Continues Strategic Expansion With Industry Standout Stacy Chevalier

Stacy brings more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience, with a standout track record of building and leading top-performing sales teams. Known for her strong leadership, strategic mindset, and consistent recognition as a top producer, including multiple Chairman's Elite and Platinum awards, she has become a respected force in the industry. Her ability to scale teams, drive production, and cultivate winning cultures makes her a powerful addition to the Kind movement.

"I'm beyond excited to join a company that's not only shaking things up in the industry but doing so with heart," said Chevalier. "Kind Lending is growing fast because it's doing things differently-and doing them right. I'm honored to be part of that momentum."

Tammy Richards, President of Retail at Kind Lending , said, "Stacy's appointment strengthens our leadership team at a critical time in Kind Lending's expansion. Her proven ability to build high-performing teams and execute growth strategies aligns perfectly with our goals to deepen market presence and elevate service standards. We are confident Stacy will be instrumental in driving our continued success."

Driving Growth and Innovation

In her new role, Chevalier will drive market expansion efforts, coach and empower sales talent, and strengthen Kind Lending's presence in key regions. Her leadership will further fuel Kind's mission to deliver thoughtful mortgage solutions backed by kindness, innovation, and integrity.

About Kind Lending

At Kind Lending , we believe in reshaping the home financing experience through innovation, transparency, and a customer-first approach. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a team of passionate mortgage professionals, we provide a seamless, stress-free loan process tailored to meet the diverse needs of our borrowers.

Founded by industry veteran Glenn Stearns, Kind Lending has quickly become one of the nation's fastest-growing mortgage lenders, built on a culture of kindness, collaboration, and forward-thinking solutions.

SOURCE Kind Lending, LLC