City Unions Slam Mayor Lurie's Budget: This Is The Budget Airbnb Wants.
"We are deeply disappointed that the mayor has chosen to cut crucial public services that San Francisco residents and small businesses rely on, rather than working with city workers on the pathway forward that we laid out five months ago. Corporations that profit off our city's workforce and infrastructure are trying to avoid paying their fair share of taxes, and San Franciscans are paying the price," said SEIU 1021 President Theresa Rutherford, who has worked at Laguna Honda Hospital for over 20 years.
Union leaders point to big tech tax avoidance as the real reason behind the deficit. Corporations like Airbnb are actively suing the City for tax breaks amounting to $415 million, more than half of the total projected deficit. Union leaders argue that Airbnb is being given the mayor's blessing to avoid paying their fair share in taxes.
"This is the budget that Airbnb wants. None of these job cuts should be on the table, but the mayor has decided that tax breaks for Airbnb are more important than public services," said Sarah Perez, San Francisco City Employee and SF Vice President for IFPTE Local 21. "And, this budget is a big payday for private contractors. Cutting public jobs often means handing over important work to for-profit companies, increasing costs and inviting corruption."
IFPTE Local 21, SEIU Local 1021, and the SF Building Trades represent tens of thousands of city workers across every city department. In the coming weeks, city workers and community allies are planning to mobilize for their demand to reverse proposed layoffs.
SOURCE IFPTE Local 21
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment