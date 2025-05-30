Court Hearing Set In Andrea Vazquez Murder Case As Family Fights For Justice

The murder suspect is the son of a Fire Captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department in the City where the murder occurred.

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moses Castillo Investigations -- A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 3, 2025, at Los Angeles Superior Court, 210 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, Division 37, regarding the case of Andrea Vazquez, a 19-year-old woman tragically kidnapped and murdered in Whittier, California.

The suspect, Gabriel Sean Esparza, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities believe the crime was a random act of violence, with no prior connection between Vazquez and the suspect.

Vazquez's disappearance on August 20, 2023, led to an extensive search, ultimately resulting in the discovery of her body in Moreno Valley. Now, 652 days later, the case reaches a critical stage as the preliminary hearing moves forward. Her family continues to advocate for justice, urging the community to support them during this difficult time.

The hearing will take place at 210 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, and is expected to address key legal proceedings in the case.

Family Statements & Interview Availability

Andrea Vazquez's mother and sister remain dedicated to seeking justice and raising awareness about the impact of this tragedy. They are available for interviews in English and Spanish to share their reflections on the case and their hopes for the legal process.

Media Inquiries

For interviews or further case updates, please contact Moses Castillo at Moses Castillo Investigations LLC via 714-227-1212 or [email protected] .

About the Case

Andrea Vazquez was abducted in the early hours of August 20 from Penn Park in Whittier while sitting in a vehicle with her boyfriend. The suspect allegedly fired a gunshot before forcibly taking Vazquez. Authorities swiftly launched an investigation, leading to Esparza's arrest and ongoing court proceedings.

Contact: Moses Castillo

Business Name: Moses Castillo Investigations LLC

Address: 550 N Brand Blvd, Suite 1990, Glendale, CA 91203

Phone: 714-227-1212

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED