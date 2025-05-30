Pluralsight Named A Leader In Evaluation Of Technology Skills Development Platforms By Top Analyst Research Firm

DRAPER, Utah, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in "The Forrester WaveTM: Technology Skills Development Platforms, Q2 2025." The independent analyst report evaluated eight of the most significant providers in the technology skills development space across strategy, capabilities, and customer feedback. Pluralsight emerged as a "Leader," which is the highest category for vendors.

Pluralsight also received the highest strategy score among all vendors evaluated and the highest score possible in the vision, innovation, partner ecosystem, and adoption criteria.

"In a world where AI is changing every aspect of operations, technology skills are an essential element to future-proofing careers and businesses," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. "We believe being named a leader by Forrester is not only a recognition that we're delivering an excellent upskilling experience, it's a signal to organizations that investing in Pluralsight means investing in their workforce's agility and innovation."

Pluralsight's offering achieved the top scores possible (5 out of 5) in eleven criteria, including:



Broad tech-domain coverage

Hands-on learning

Skill benchmarking prior to learning

Skill acquisition analytics

Integration with HR tech ecosystem

Accessibility Microlearning and in-content search

Customers interviewed for the report appreciated Pluralsight's broad domain coverage, the ability to conduct pre- and post-learning skill benchmarking, and depth of analytics.

According to the Forrester report, "Customers seeking a high-quality, curated learning platform with robust adoption and engagement strategies will benefit from Pluralsight."

To learn more about how Pluralsight helps enterprises close critical technology skill gaps, visit Pluralsight .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight Skills to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight Skills provides highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Draper, Utah with worldwide offices in India, Ireland, and Australia. For more information, visit pluralsight .

Media Contact:

Ryan Sins

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

Note: Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

SOURCE Pluralsight

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED