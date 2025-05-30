Davita Statement On Government's Kidney Care Choices (KCC) Model Updates

DENVER, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita , a comprehensive kidney care company, issued the following statement in response to updates this week from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) related to its Kidney Care Choices (KCC) Model. It can be attributed to Misha Palecek, chief transformation officer for DaVita.

"As a dedicated participant in the government's value-based care initiative and a pioneer in this field for the last twenty years, we applaud CMMI's decision to extend the Kidney Care Choices (KCC) Model for an additional year. We believe the investments made by CMMI and participants alike will result in long-term savings in the upcoming years. The program's emphasis on comprehensive, collaborative care and patient engagement is driving encouraging health outcomes. DaVita is committed to establishing a new standard for kidney care through integrated care systems alongside our nephrology partners."

Together with participating nephrologists, DaVita launched 11 value-based care arrangements in 2022 and has since doubled that footprint to 22 Kidney Contracting Entities (KCEs). A recent report demonstrates that these value-based care arrangements result in increased transplantation, more patients dialyzing with an optimal access in place, and more patients dialyzing at home.

To learn more about DaVita Integrated Kidney Care programs, visit DaVita/Innovation .

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA ) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2025, DaVita served approximately 282,000 patients at 3,173 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,661 centers were located in the United States and 512 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita/About .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE DaVita

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED