ERNIE CARSWELL & ASSOCIATES JOIN SOTHEBY's INTERNATIONAL REALTY - BEVERLY HILLS BROKERAGE

Leading Los Angeles Real Estate Team Brings Over $2.5 Billion Career Sales to Premier Brokerage

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Ernie Carswell & Associates, one of the top California teams at Douglas Elliman in California, has joined Sotheby's Internationa Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage. In 2023 and 2024 alone, the team achieved more than $300 million in closed sales volume. Consistently ranked among the "Top 1,000 Agent Teams in America" by RealTrends Verified, a ranking of the top agents and teams, Ernie Carswell & Associates has built a distinguished legacy in the Los Angeles luxury real estate market.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Ernie Carswell is widely regarded as one of the most respected names in luxury real estate. His accolades include recognition in The Hollywood Reporter's "Hollywood's Top 25 Real Estate Agents," Variety's "Showbiz Real Estate Elite," and Billboard's "Top 15 Real Estate Agents Representing Musicians Today." In 2007, Carswell co-founded the renowned brokerage, Teles Properties, which was purchased by Douglas Elliman in 2017.

The 15-member team brings nearly 100 years of combined experience selling luxury properties throughout Los Angeles, specializing in the neighborhoods of Beverly Hills, Bel Air, the Sunset Strip, Hollywood Hills, Brentwood, Encino and Pasadena, with notable achievements including the record-breaking $25 million sale of the University of Southern California president's mansion-setting a price record for Pasadena-and the iconic "Brady Bunch" house. Their distinguished clientele includes Fortune 500 CEOs, professional entertainers, studio executives, attorneys, ambassadors, and government officials.

"The Sotheby's name has endured for over 280 years, and in today's rapidly evolving real estate landscape, I am drawn to its legacy of refinement, luxury, and reliability," said Ernie Carswell, founder of Carswell & Associates. "This affiliation has been my destiny for my entire career. I am privileged to lead a team of driven, skilled, and collaborative professionals and look forward to elevating our service through the unparalleled global platform of the Sotheby's International Realty brand."

"We are thrilled to welcome Carswell & Associates to Sotheby's International Realty," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "Ernie and his team are deeply respected in the Los Angeles real estate community, and we look forward to supporting their continued success as they bring their extraordinary market expertise and client service to our global network."

Carswell & Associates will office out of the illustrious Sotheby's International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage, joining the company's Southern California operations which boasted more than $4.2 billion in sales volume in 2024.

As part of the Sotheby's International Realty network, Carswell & Associates will harness the brand's sophisticated marketing resources, global network spanning 85 countries and territories, and the prestigious Sotheby's brand heritage dating back to 1744. Their listings will receive unprecedented exposure through the brand's exclusive marketing channels and partnerships with the world's most respected publications.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 85 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

