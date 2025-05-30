'Hong Kong Summer Viva': Calling All Fans To Dive Into Festivals, Games And Parties Only In Hong Kong!
|Date:
|June–August (Every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday)
|No. of rides:
|3 rides per day (9am, 12pm and 3pm)
|Route:
|Sai Kung Pier > Sharp Island (Land for approx. 30 min) > Bell-shaped sea arch > Basalt Island > Po Pin Chau > Elephant Trunk Cave > Sai Kung Pier (Duration: 2 hrs)
|Tour language:
|English, Mandarin
|Tour fee:
|HK$380 per person (same price for adults and children)
|How to register:
For a deeper dive beneath the surface, book your spot on a guided Coral Exploration Programme with the WWF Hong Kong Hoi Ha Marine Life Centre in the northeastern New Territories. You'll glide over the marine park on a glass-bottomed boat, spot vibrant coral reefs and learn about local coral restoration efforts – a fascinating look at the city's vibrant underwater ecosystem.
Coral Exploration Tour Details
|Date:
|June - September
|Activities:
|
|Language:
|English, Mandarin
|Tour fee:
|HK$360 per person (same price for adults and children)
|How to register:
2 Must-Visit Summer Fairs for Curious Minds
Book lovers can look forward to two exciting events at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai this summer. From 16 to 22 July, the Hong Kong Book Fair returns with the theme of the year,“Food Culture . Future Living”. It brings together publishers, authors and readers to promote the culture of reading through seminars with renowned authors from around the world, a range of cultural activities and the World of Art and Culture zone, all to inspire the public to explore reading the world.
Then, from 25 to 29 July, the spotlight shifts to fandoms of a different kind with the five-day Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong (ACGHK), the city's premier festival for anime, comics, gaming and cosplay. Whether you're a devoted manga enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the gaming world, this high-energy pop culture fest delivers an afternoon of colour, creativity and pure fun. ACGHK 2025 introduces a dedicated Tourist Fast Lane (Gate 1B) at normal ticket price for international visitors holding valid travelling documents.
Even More Hong Kong Summer Events and Offers
Besides attractions, hotels and Quality Tourism Services (QTS) Scheme-certified merchants are supporting HKTB's“Hong Kong Summer Viva” thematic promotion. Starting on 23 June, locals and visitors can enjoy more than 100 summer dining and spending offers, including more than 20 of buy-one-get-one-free offers, covering merchandises and tourism products such as sweet soup drink, beverages, hotel afternoon tea sets and hotel buffet deals and many more. Various attractions and transport operators will also provide discounts and hospitality treats, such as free packages for round trip peak tram ride and Sky Terrace 428 admission ticket and water taxi tour around the Victoria Harbour for HK$100. Further details will be announced in due course.
Visit the Hong Kong Summer Viva page for full event details and insider tips. And don't miss the revamped Discover Hong Kong travel platform , now featuring monthly event timelines, powerful search tools and up-to-date listings to help you plan the ultimate summer getaway.
Click here to download high-res images.
