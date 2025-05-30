Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan Participates In 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' Event In Jammu
The minister was addressing a convention of farmers organised under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' (VKSA) at R. S. Pura, Jammu, on Friday. He was accompanied by the Union Minister of State, Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh.
The Union Minister paid homage to the brave soldiers stationed at the border areas and lauded the enduring resilience of farmers living under the constant shadow of cross-border threats. The Minister emphasised the government's dedication to national security and agricultural prosperity.
The Minister upheld the valour of Indian soldiers and recognised the significance of Operation Sindoor, during which calculated strikes were conducted on terror infrastructure across the border.“It was a necessary step; Pakistan's attempts to infiltrate with drones and missiles were dealt with decisively. This is a tribute to the strength of our armed forces and the will of the Indian people,” he said.
The Minister highlighted the vital role of farmers living in border regions, describing them as the second line of defence. Terming the courage of farmers as unmatched, he said that despite facing constant danger, farmers continue to cultivate the land and feed the nation.
He assured the local farming community that their concerns, particularly regarding land rights, security infrastructure, and access to government schemes, have been heard.“The demand for more bunkers in vulnerable areas will be strongly raised in New Delhi. Your safety is our priority,” he affirmed.
Underlining the government's vision of Viksit Bharat, he said that there can be no Viksit Bharat without Viksit Krishi, highlighting that the agricultural production has reached an all-time high this year, thanks to the hard work of the farmers and scientists. As part of an ongoing agricultural transformation, he revealed that research scientists will now visit villages, address farmers' queries, and provide hands-on guidance to tackle crop diseases and boost productivity.“Maintain close contact with these scientists. They are your partners in progress,” he urged.
The Minister thanked the Prime Minister, the state government, and the farmers of Jammu for their efforts and cooperation. He reiterated his mission to elevate the agriculture sector to new heights, ensuring that Jammu & Kashmir becomes a model agri-region for the nation. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has taken a resolve to transform the agriculture sector by incorporating the latest trends, technologies and modern research.
Chouhan emphasised that his life is devoted to serving farmers, increasing agricultural output, lowering production costs and protecting the nation's food supply. He highlighted that a balanced use of fertilisers, a deep understanding of local conditions and access to high-quality seeds are key factors that can significantly boost the productivity of farmers.
He said that the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, State Agriculture Ministry, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendra and all agricultural institutes should work together as a team to realise this goal.
Terming the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan as a result-driven initiative, he expressed confidence that its benefits, including higher crop yields and reduced input costs, would be evident as early as the upcoming Kharif season.
