Dubai: 41 Tourists Arrested For Running Organised Begging Ring Out Of Hotel

Dubai Police arrested 41 individuals of Arab nationality who carried out organised begging activities . They had entered the UAE on visit visas and were residing in a hotel they used as their base.

More than Dh60,000 was found in their possession. The arrests were part of a targeted security operation codenamed Al-Misbah (Arabic for“prayer bead”), carried out by Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

The operation began following a report received through the 901 call centre about individuals seen begging while selling prayer beads and accessories.

Upon receiving the tip-off, the Monitoring and Analysis Section began surveillance of the location and observed three Arab individuals selling these items and asking for money from the public. They were arrested on the spot.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to being part of a larger organised begging ring . Authorities coordinated with hotel management and arrested 28 suspects of the same nationality. The following day, 10 more were apprehended as they attempted to leave the hotel.

The suspects admitted to operating as an organised group for begging and were referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.

Preventive action

Dubai Police reminded the public to contribute to charitable causes only through licensed associations and official channels to ensure donations reach those truly in need. The force also urged community members to report any begging activity by calling the toll-free number 901, using the“Police Eye” feature on the Dubai Police smart app, or reporting online begging via the E-Crime platform.

Authorities have launched a 'Combat Begging' to effectively reduce the number of beggars yearly. An annual security plan also includes increased patrols in areas where such activity is likely to occur.

Authorities warned that beggars often exploit religious occasions and holidays to provoke sympathy through professional and deceitful means-an act considered a criminal offence under UAE law.