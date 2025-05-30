Dubai-Based Man Accused Of Plotting Murder Of Nieces In India
A Dubai-based man who is allegedly the mastermind in the murder of his nieces remains at large, after a local court in India's Uttar Pradesh sentenced the two men directly involved in the killing of the young sisters to death.
The victims' mother, Veerangana Singh, welcomed the verdict but said the true conspirator remains beyond India's reach.“The court has sentenced my daughters' killers to death. I respect the decision. But the real mastermind is in Dubai. Police have yet to bring him back,” she told reporters outside the courtroom.
The Indian consulate in Dubai declined to comment.
On Wednesday, a special court in Hathras handed down the death sentence to Vikas and Lalu Pal for the murder of 13-year-old Srishti and 7-year-old Vidhi, who were killed in their sleep early this year. The girls' parents were also seriously injured in the same attack.
According to court records, the plot was allegedly planned by the Dubai-based uncle of the victims and cousin of their father, Chhotelal Gautam.
During the investigation, Vikas, one of the convicted killers, told the police that the uncle ordered the murder over a dispute involving ancestral land. Since Chhotelal had no sons, his cousin-also the girls' uncle-allegedly feared losing his claim to the property and gave the order to eliminate the family.
Twelve witnesses testified during the trial. The court found both men guilty on May 26. Just two days later, early Wednesday, the sentencing was held, and within 10 minutes, the judge pronounced the death penalty.
