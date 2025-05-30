Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Judge Cancels Dh60,000 Fine For Visa Violator Honoured By President Sheikh Mohamed

UAE Judge Cancels Dh60,000 Fine For Visa Violator Honoured By President Sheikh Mohamed


2025-05-30 02:40:51
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A judge's act of kindness was recently praised by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an honouring ceremony, according to local media.

Judge Hamid Al Ali of the Umm Al Quwain Federal Court of First Instance cancelled a Dh60,000 fine imposed on a Pakistani man who had failed to renew residency visas for himself, his wife, and their four children over five years.

The case, as reported by Emarat Al Youm, involved a father who had unknowingly overstayed due to personal circumstances. He explained in court that he had been caring for his Emirati sponsor, who was diagnosed with cancer, and lost track of his own legal status during that time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The case took a remarkable turn when it coincided with Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, a national occasion honouring the legacy of the UAE's founding father through acts of kindness.

During the hearing, Judge Al Ali shared that he noticed the man's young son, dressed in a kandura, standing beside him and asked for his name.

The boy replied softly:“Zayed.”

Struck by the coincidence, the judge removed the UAE flag scarf from around his shoulders and draped it over the child.“Zayed is not fined. Zayed is honoured,” he said, before formally cancelling the penalties.

MENAFN30052025000049011007ID1109617015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search