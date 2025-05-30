UAE Judge Cancels Dh60,000 Fine For Visa Violator Honoured By President Sheikh Mohamed

A judge's act of kindness was recently praised by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an honouring ceremony, according to local media.

Judge Hamid Al Ali of the Umm Al Quwain Federal Court of First Instance cancelled a Dh60,000 fine imposed on a Pakistani man who had failed to renew residency visas for himself, his wife, and their four children over five years.

The case, as reported by Emarat Al Youm, involved a father who had unknowingly overstayed due to personal circumstances. He explained in court that he had been caring for his Emirati sponsor, who was diagnosed with cancer, and lost track of his own legal status during that time.

The case took a remarkable turn when it coincided with Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, a national occasion honouring the legacy of the UAE's founding father through acts of kindness.

During the hearing, Judge Al Ali shared that he noticed the man's young son, dressed in a kandura, standing beside him and asked for his name.

The boy replied softly:“Zayed.”

Struck by the coincidence, the judge removed the UAE flag scarf from around his shoulders and draped it over the child.“Zayed is not fined. Zayed is honoured,” he said, before formally cancelling the penalties.