Eid Al Adha Coinciding With Friday Prayers? UAE Fatwa Council Clarifies Ruling
Both the Eid prayer and the Friday (Jumu'ah) prayer in the UAE should be performed on time and in accordance with their Sunnah, even both fall on the same day, the Emirates Fatwa Council has clarified.
This clarification comes as many Muslims across the UAE raised questions about the correct ruling when Eid Al Adha coincides with Friday.
In its official statement, the Council acknowledged that this matter has long been a subject of scholarly debate. However, their fatwa supports the opinion held by the majority of Islamic scholars - including the Maliki school, Imam Abu Hanifa, Imam Al-Shafi'i, and a narration from Imam Ahmad - that both prayers should be observed separately and at their respective times.
The Council stressed that Friday prayer is one of the most important obligations in Islam and cannot be waived without a valid excuse. It is considered an individual obligation for those required to perform it, while the Eid prayer - depending on the school of thought - is viewed as either a confirmed Sunnah or a collective obligation.
However, they acknowledged that there are valid scholarly opinions allowing people who attend the Eid prayer to skip the Friday prayer and instead pray Dhuhr (the midday prayer) at home.
Those who follow this opinion are not to be blamed, the Council noted, but attending Jumu'ah prayer remains the stronger and more rewarding choice.What about the Imam?
Regardless of the differing views, the Council clarified that Friday prayer is not waived for the imam. He must lead it for those who attend, even if the number is small.
This position is based on a what Abu Hurairah narrated, in which the Prophet (peace be upon him) said:
“Two Eids have gathered on this day of yours, so whoever wishes, it will suffice for him from Friday, and we will gather.”
