UAE Embassy Condemns Attack On Pedestrians In UK's Liverpool

The UAE Embassy in London has condemned the attack on pedestrians after a man drove his vehicle into the crowd in the English city of Liverpool, which resulted in the injury of a number of innocent people.

British police arrested a 53-year-old white British man after a car ploughed into large crowds of Liverpool fans in the city centre during their side's Premier League title celebrations on Monday.

In a statement, the embassy affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its continued rejection of all forms of violence that target civilians and undermine security and stability.

The mission also expressed its solidarity with the United Kingdom and its people in this reprehensible criminal act, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.