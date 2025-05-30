About Qr366m In Trade Exchange Between Qatar And Argentina In 2024

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Member of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber, Mohammed bin Mahdi Al-Ahbabi, received Minister of Economic Development of the City of Buenos Aires, Republic of Argentina, H E Hernán Lombardi and his accompanying delegation at the Chamber's headquarters yesterday.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the commercial and economic fields, and ways to enhance them. The two sides also reviewed the investment climate in both countries and the available investment opportunities that businesspeople from both sides can capitalize on to strengthen trade exchanges.

Al-Ahbabi praised the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Argentina, pointing out that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached about QR366m in 2024. He noted that this figure does not reflect the true potential and mutual ambitions, emphasizing the need to work diligently to boost trade cooperation by encouraging the private sector to establish joint ventures in both Qatar and Argentina.

Al-Ahbabi also highlighted the presence of nine Argentine companies registered with Qatar Chamber and operating in the Qatari market in partnership with Qatari firms. He affirmed that Qatar Chamber welcomes Argentine companies interested in investing in Qatar and noted that, conversely, many Qatari investors are keen to explore investment opportunities in Argentina.

For his part, Hernán Lombardi commended the relations between Qatar and Argentina. He stated that his visit to Doha comes as part of his country's desire to strengthen trade and economic cooperation with Qatar. He invited Qatari businesspeople and investors to explore the investment environment and opportunities available in Argentina, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, technology, and others.