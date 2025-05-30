Gold Price In Qatari Market Drops By 2.45% This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 2.45% this week, reaching $3,275.57 per ounce on Thursday, according to data released by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

QNB data showed that the price of gold per ounce fell from the $3,357.856 level recorded last Sunday.

The data also indicated a weekly decline in the prices of other precious metals. Silver fell by 0.89% to $33.23 per ounce, down from $33.53 at the start of the week. Platinum also dropped by 1.34%, reaching $1,086.8254 per ounce, compared to $1,101.604 last Sunday.

Meanwhile oil prices rose by around USD 1 a barrel on yesterday after a US court blocked most of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Brent crude futures climbed USD 1.03, or 1.6 percent, to USD 65.93 a barrel.