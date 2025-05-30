Middle Eastern Carriers Record 11.2 Percent Rise In Demand In April
Doha: The Middle Eastern carriers witnessed more than 11 percent growth in demand in April according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) data released, yesterday.
The capacity increased 6.6 percent year-on-year and the load factor was 83.1 percent (+3.4 ppt compared to April 2024). Middle Eastern carriers saw an 11.2 percent year-on-year increase in demand.
Meanwhile the Middle Eastern carriers saw 2.3 percent year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in April. The capacity increased by 5.5 percent year-on
-year.
The International Air Transport Association data for April 2025 noted that global air cargo markets showed the total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 5.8 percent compared to April 2024 levels (+6.5 percent for international operations).
The capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 6.3 percent compared to April 2024 (+6.9 percent for international operations).
Air cargo demand grew strongly in April this year, with volumes up 5.8 percent year-on-year, building on March's solid performance.
Recently, Qatar participated in the ICAO Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025). The conference served as a pivotal platform for developing innovative and proactive solutions to drive a more efficient and sustainable global air transport system.
Qatar's hosting of such a major conference highlights the country's strong commitment to civil aviation as a cornerstone of economic growth and enhanced regional and global connectivity.
FALC 2025 brought together global stakeholders to discuss air transport facilitation, focusing on collaboration, efficiency, and inclusivity. The conference addressed advancements in passenger identification technologies, airport services, and the implementation of international health regulations, aligning with ICAO's strategic goals on security and facilitation.
Qatar's aviation industry remains a key player on the global stage, demonstrating resilience. The country's commitment to enhancing infrastructure, modernising its fleet, and expanding its network of international destinations positions it well for future growth.
