QEF Concludes With Global Participation, Strategic Deals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The fifth edition of the 'Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), Powered by Bloomberg' concluded in Doha last week with strong international turnout, high-level conversations, and concrete outcomes that reinforced Qatar's growing role as a global convening power. Held from May 20 to 22 under the high patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Forum welcomed over 3,000 in-person attendees from more than 90 countries and featured more than 120 speakers, including global leaders, CEOs, policymakers, and government officials.

Across the three-day program, more than 20 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed and over 300 meetings were held, demonstrating the Forum's role in advancing partnerships and enabling cross-border collaboration.

With over 280 members of the press representing more than 80 local and international outlets, the event also garnered widespread media attention, amplifying its reach across regional and global platforms.

This year's edition, themed“The Road to 2030: Transforming the Global Economy,” explored global shifts across geopolitics, investment, energy security, technology, and sports and entertainment. Through more than 40 sessions, the Forum convened high-level discussions on development, economic transformation, and the evolving role of the Gulf in shaping the decade ahead.

“The 2025 Forum was a high-level strategy meeting for the global economy, offering a window into how global leaders are thinking about a number of topics, from geopolitics to investment. It revealed their priorities, the shifts they anticipate, and how they are preparing for the years ahead,” said Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar and the Organizing Committee of the Forum, on the closing of this year's edition.

“This is what Qatar stands for: open dialogue, meaningful partnerships, and a belief that progress happens when we come together across borders and sectors. Convening voices at this level is a conscious choice to stay ahead of the shifts already unfolding. With our partners, we are committed to building this platform year after year as a steady part of Qatar's role on the global stage.”

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, added“The fifth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum stood out for its clarity and conviction. We saw global leaders speak candidly about the forces shaping our world, from capital flows to technology and trade.

Through our collaboration with Media City Qatar, Bloomberg Media is helping bring these critical conversations to a global audience, while continuing to deepen our presence in Doha as this platform grows in reach and impact.”

As the 'Official Partner' of the Forum, Media City Qatar announced three strategic agreements during the event aimed at expanding international partnerships, strengthening Qatar's media ecosystem, and advancing the creative economy.

Bloomberg Media announced it will be deepening its presence in Qatar with an expanded studio setup in Doha, following five successful years of producing the global 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg.'

Media City Qatar and Microsoft signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the event to advance digital innovation in Qatar's media and creative technology sectors, with a focus on entrepreneurship, training, and startup support. Meanwhile, a Cooperation Agreement signed with Qatar Development Bank will enhance Qatar's creative and cultural industries by fostering innovation, nurturing global talent, and unlocking new opportunities for media startups.

Additionally, during the Forum, Media City Qatar also hosted an exclusive networking event, bringing together key voices from the media, technology, and creative industries to connect, exchange ideas, and build meaningful relationships.