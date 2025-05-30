UDST Film Festival Raises Awareness On GAAD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) organised a special film festival in celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), bringing together students and faculty members for a gathering of storytelling and inclusion.

The event, held at UDST campus, featured a curated lineup of short films that shed light on real-life experiences and challenges related to accessibility and inclusion. The festival aimed to raise awareness and promote a culture of empowerment and equality through the art of cinema. Audience members were invited to take part in the experience by casting their votes for their favorite films.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, stated:“We believe education must be inclusive and accessible to all. Through this festival, we are highlighting the importance of creating educational and social environments that embrace diversity and uphold the values of human dignity. UDST remains committed to promoting a culture of inclusion across all aspects of university life.”

The event aligns with UDST's ongoing efforts to raise community awareness about global issues and reinforce its role as a leading educational institution driving positive change through purposeful educational and creative platforms. The festival also created a dynamic environment for dialogue and brought important accessibility topics to the forefront.