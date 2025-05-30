Untangling The Search For SPX Direction

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) S&P 500 didn't reverse opening profit-taking of the great NVDA earnings gap during the second half of the session, there was no tech kicking back into high gear. Conversely - it took though still much time (tariff tweet China moment, precisely) for weakness to show up following the neutral picture with good potential to repair the technical damange done. I'm talking about sharply deteriorating breadth (the situation vs. couple of days ago to today, is incomparable as I'm laying out in the premium section of today's article) - today's packed video features thorough SPX breadth analysis together with consequences ahead.

Let's have a look at the little and very relevant preview shared with clients before low 5,890s was taken out briefly. Pay attention to dollar weakness too...

