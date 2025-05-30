LOCAL City Places Launches $CASH$BATES$: Real Cash Rewards For Shopping Local

$CASH$BATES$

LOCAL City Places LOGO

Troy Warren

Consumers simply snap a photo of their receipt and submit.

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOCAL City Places , the nationwide movement helping local merchants stand out, has launched a new kind of loyalty program. Meet $CASH$BATES$, the program that rewards everyday consumers with real cash for shopping at local businesses they already love.Unlike most loyalty programs with confusing terms, expiration dates, or gift card gimmicks, $CASH$BATES$ pays consumers directly, up to $25 per month, just for submitting receipts from any local business, including restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, salons, hardware stores, and more.How It WorksConsumers simply snap a photo of their receipt and submit. Once verified, they get 10% cash back on qualified receipts. Payouts are sent as real cash, not points or store credit, and there's no fine print. No product restrictions. No required brands. Just money back for buying local.Earn More by Referring OthersUsers can earn additional income by referring friends, family, or business owners. The program pays referral bonuses up to two tiers deep, turning everyday shoppers into ambassadors for their community.“Everyone is already shopping. Why not get paid for it?” said Troy Warren, CEO of LOCAL City Places.“And when you refer someone, you keep earning every time they shop, too. With $CASH$BATES$, people get real cash...not points, not gift cards...just real money back for supporting local businesses.”Good for Shoppers, Great for MerchantsMerchants don't pay to be part of the program. Instead, they gain increased visibility, stronger loyalty from local customers, and consistent exposure through receipt confirmations and platform features. With exclusive placement in their category and city, merchants also benefit from ongoing AI-powered marketing, custom offers, and a dedicated presence in LOCAL City Places' high-traffic ecosystem. Businesses can even refer their customers to join the rewards program and earn cash back from those purchases, creating a win-win for everyone.As part of its growing expansion, LOCAL City Places is also onboarding State Directors to assist merchants and members across the country, ensuring local businesses have a personal point of contact and dedicated support in every region.Sign Up & Start EarningThe program is free to join for both consumers and merchants. LOCAL City Places is now inviting local businesses to claim their free listing and get discovered by customers already earning rewards in their city.To learn more or start earning with $CASH$BATES$, visit:

Troy Warren

LOCAL City Places

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.