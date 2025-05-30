K'taka CM Siddaramaiah Pulls Up Officials Over Child Marriages

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 30 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pulled up the Deputy Commissioners in the state for not keeping tab on child marriages, and slammed the officials for not taking steps and measures to prevent them.

Addressing the Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers' review meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister questioned: "Why are instances of child marriage not coming to the notice of Deputy Commissioners? Are your subordinates not reporting these incidents to you? If they are not informing you, it implies you lack competence. It also means you have no control over your officials, and they do not fear you."

"This year alone, 700 child marriages have taken place, and there have also been reports of girls becoming mothers during childhood. It has come to my attention that FIRs have not even been filed in many of these cases,” he said.

“How can 700 child marriages still be happening so many years after independence? There are laws to prevent child marriage. Yet, in some places, these laws are not being enforced effectively. Isn't this a failure?" the Chief Minister asked sternly.

The CM further underlined that this year, 1,395 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases have been registered in the state. Strict legal action must be taken in all such cases. Criminal charges should be filed against the accused, and efforts must be made to ensure appropriate punishment.

He further stated that "the maternal mortality rate in our state is higher compared to Kerala". Although there has been a 30 per cent reduction compared to last year, further reduction must be achieved by increasing institutional deliveries, purchasing necessary medical equipment, and enforcing strict measures, he said.

The CM further said that priority must be given to providing land for crematoriums and burial grounds. Where government land is unavailable, private land should be purchased and provided.

Although strict instructions were already issued to cancel ineligible ration cards, the expected progress has not been made. Currently, about 74 per cent of ration cards in the state are BPL (Below Poverty Line) cards. Ineligible cardholders must be identified and removed so that eligible families can receive the benefits.

However, there has not been satisfactory progress in this regard, the Chief Minister observed.

Reviewing district-wise data on farmer suicides, the Chief Minister grew furious upon noticing that relief is pending in 13 cases. He demanded an explanation from the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

The CM stated that in two districts, including Haveri, a total of 13 farmer suicide cases still await relief. The Chief Minister directed that these cases be resolved and compensation provided as soon as possible.