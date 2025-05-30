Number Of Shares And Votes In EQT
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Class C shares1
|
Total
|
Number of issued shares2
|
1,234,611,900
|
496,056
|
1,235,107,956
|
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
|
57,922,610
|
-
|
57,922,610
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
1,176,689,290
|
496,056
|
1,177,185,346
1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB and the number of shares outstanding
3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
This press release is published for regulatory reasons.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334
This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on 30 May 2025.
|
