Katten Restructuring Pro And Noted Patron Steven Reisman Honored In NYC

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the global philanthropic organization United Jewish Appeal-Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York, Inc. (UJA) lauded Steven J. Reisman, Global Chair of the firm's Insolvency and Restructuring practice, at the UJA Harvey R. Miller and Leonard M. Rosen Annual Restructuring Event.

"Giving is living...That phrase may sound simple, maybe even a little too simple, but it is everything." - Steven Reisman

Steven J. Reisman, Global Chair of Katten's Insolvency and Restructuring practice, was honored at the UJA Harvey R. Miller and Leonard M. Rosen Annual Restructuring Event. (PRNewsfoto/Katten)

"Steve is without question an exceptional lawyer. His reputation and credibility are well known and well worthy of distinction," said Katten CEO Noah S. Heller. "Equally outstanding are his quiet, often unexpected acts of kindness that widely spread positivity and compassion, particularly important now, when much more of that is sorely needed."

The UJA awards ceremony applauds professional, community and philanthropic leadership. This year's event at the Marriott Marquis in New York featured as keynote speaker Omer Shem Tov, a former Israeli hostage taken by terrorists from a concert in Israel on October 7. He recounted his harrowing captivity.

Former President Bill Clinton, via video message, praised Reisman: "I've always admired and been in awe of your big heart, your fine mind, your commitment to spreading love and joy everywhere you go and your willingness to stand up for causes that matter most."

Reisman, variously described as "deeply generous," "a connector" and "a singular personality," is one of America's top restructuring attorneys, known for providing practical, innovative solutions to complex corporate restructurings. During his 35-year career, he has led numerous high-profile restructurings across a range of industries, including retail, manufacturing, energy, fintech and health care.

He also has earned the nickname "Two-Dollar Steve" for giving $2 bills as a source of good luck and sudden joy to almost everyone he meets, most notably at rap concerts, another of his passions. Reisman referred to the giving as his "little habit ... that for a brief moment makes someone feel special (and) seen." The Clinton video ended with a graphic of $2 bills.

"Steve, you have a heart of gold, the stamina of an 18-year-old and an endless supply of two-dollar bills," said Marc Puntus, a partner at investment-banking advisory firm Centerview Partners. He was commended alongside his colleague Samuel Greene, a Centerview partner and co-head of its restructuring and debt advisory group, as well as Reisman.

"Giving is living ... That phrase may sound simple, maybe even a little too simple, but it is everything," Reisman said, offering words of thanks that honored his late son, Noah, on what would have been his 31st birthday. "We live in a time when it's easy to feel overwhelmed ... Giving isn't what we do after we live. It's how we live."

The UJA event annually celebrates the philanthropy of late restructuring attorneys Harvey R. Miller and Leonard M. Rosen, each legendary in the industry. Katten was a lead sponsor for this year's ceremony, which raised more than $5 million to combat antisemitism, strengthen the Jewish community and support vulnerable New Yorkers generally - prominent parts of the UJA mission.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include insolvency and restructuring, financial markets and funds, corporate, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

For more information, visit katten .