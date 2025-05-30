Click N' Close Appoints Mortgage Wholesale Veteran Tony Catanese As Regional Sales Manager To Lead East Coast Expansion

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ADDISON, Texas, May 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender and innovator in third-party origination (TPO), announced Thursday that Tony Catanese has joined the company as regional sales manager. In this role, Catanese will lead the company's wholesale and non-delegated expansion across the East Coast, focusing on building and developing a high-performing sales team.







“Tony is a consummate professional whose leadership and depth of experience will be pivotal as we accelerate our expansion efforts across the East Coast,” said Adam W. Rieke, executive director of TPO lending at Click n' Close.“His proven ability to cultivate strong sales teams and execute strategy aligns perfectly with Click n' Close's growth vision and commitment to delivering high-level support to our broker and non-delegated partners.”

Catanese has more than 34 years of experience in wholesale mortgage lending and a long history of managing top-performing sales organizations. Most recently, he served as vice president and eastern regional sales manager for several nationally recognized mortgage lenders, including Kind Lending and Sierra Pacific Mortgage Co.

“I am looking forward to helping Click n' Close grow its wholesale and non-delegated footprint and market share,” Catanese said.“It's a privilege to join an organization that combines leadership with the agility to deliver real value to partners and borrowers.”

Catanese's appointment reflects Click n' Close's broader strategic focus on enhancing its presence in key regional markets and providing access to innovative lending programs for third-party originators. As the industry evolves, the company remains dedicated to offering liquidity, agility and strong service across all channels.

Click n' Close Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels. It is the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n' Close has established a legacy of innovation and financial strength. The company pioneered the adoption of eClosings and eNotes and has introduced a range of market-responsive loan products, including USDA one-time close construction loans, a proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and a reverse mortgage division. By servicing its loan programs in-house and maintaining direct access to capital markets through relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors, Click n' Close ensures dependable execution and long-term value for its partners. Learn more at clicknclose .

