Hillcrest CEO Matthew Neeley Recognized As Outstanding Community Leader For Compassionate Leadership And Community Service
Image caption: L to R – California Attorney General Rob Bonta presented an award to Hillcrest CEO Matthew Neely after his keynote address at the NAACP Pomona Valley Branch's 6th Annual Freedom Fund Event.
“We celebrate Matthew Neeley for his dedicated service to the city of Pomona and surrounding communities and honor him for his compassion, generosity, and commitment to serving our community,” said Jeanette EllisRoyston, President of the NAACP Pomona Valley Branch.
This philosophy of service was evident during Hillcrest's rapid response to the Eaton Fire, which displaced senior residents from The Terraces at Park Marino. Upon receiving a call for assistance, Neeley and his team mobilized within 24 hours to prepare fully furnished, move-in-ready apartments. The displaced seniors were welcomed into the Hillcrest community with care and dignity.
“A great community leader clears the runway for meaningful change, ensuring that good things happen for those in need,” said Neeley.“If each of us uses the influence we have in service of others, we will create stronger, more connected communities.”
Image caption: L to R – President Jeanette EllisRoyston, NAACP Pomona Valley Chapter, honored Hillcrest CEO Matthew Neely as Outstanding Community Leader.
In another act of compassionate leadership, Neeley responded to the urgent needs of an Afghan refugee family-providing a safe home on the Hillcrest campus and rallying local faith communities to help them transition to life in the U.S. Today, the children are thriving in school and the parents are employed in their new community.
During a moment of national reckoning in 2020, Neeley listened as a Hillcrest resident shared her sorrow in the wake of George Floyd's murder, recalling decades of civil rights struggles. Deeply moved, he wrote a poem that expressed solidarity and hope, which sparked meaningful conversations within the Hillcrest community. He later shared a public letter with 35 peer CEOs, encouraging empathy-driven leadership and continued progress toward equity and understanding. This spirit of unity led to new internal initiatives that continue to foster cultural awareness and dialogue at Hillcrest today.
“Caring for others in times of crisis is at the heart of Hillcrest's mission,” said Neeley.“We don't just serve our own residents-we serve the larger community as well.”
About Hillcrest
Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena and San Bernardino and located at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: .
News Source: Hillcrest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment