Franco-Swiss Raclette War Set To Be Settled On Sunday

In March 2024, the first edition of the biggest raclette feast drew 2,236 participants in Saint-Etienne (France). This record was raised to 2,522 guests on March 22, again in the Forez capital. A fortnight later, the Valais region regained the world record, when 4,893 guests and scrapers took part in an event in Martigny.
Since then, there has been no shortage of Franco-Swiss jibes on social media. This gave a French events company – already active during the events in Saint-Etienne – the idea of organising an event that was intended to be a kind of“peace of the braves”, it said in a press release.
+ Swiss claim record for world's largest raclette
The idea of creating a Franco-Swiss friendship raclette gradually gained ground, finding favour on the Swiss side of the border with Valais raclette ambassador Eddy Baillifard.
“Raclette or raclonette, the aim remains the same,” says the“pope of raclette”.“It's all about sharing, friendship and conviviality.”
In terms of humour, the organisers have found an alter ego to the good-naturedness of the famous Bagnard with the presence of the French comedian, Chicandier.Heart-warming dish
The location chosen, Saint-Gingolph, was symbolic. The locals are used to saying that they live in a single village that spans two countries. From 11am on Sunday, around 600 guests, two-thirds of them French, will be able to sample Savoyard charcuterie and a Valais PDO raclette.
Cheeses from Chablais (Dents du Midi), Central Valais and Upper Valais have been selected for the occasion. The event will take place in the open air, with the old stone bridge at Le Moulin, overlooking the customs area, as the epicentre.
To mark the event symbolically, a Franco-Swiss act of friendship will be signed in the afternoon by the two parties. Cheese fans from both countries will join forces to declare that, no matter how you eat it, raclette remains a dish that warms the heart.
