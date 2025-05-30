Saturday Set To Be Tropical In Some Swiss Regions

Italiano it Domani prima giornata tropicale in alcune regioni svizzere Original Read more: Domani prima giornata tropicale in alcune regioni svizzer

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The thermometer is rising in Switzerland. On Saturday the Lake Geneva, Valais and Basel regions are expected to record the first tropical day of the year, with temperatures exceeding 30°C, according to MeteoSwiss. This content was published on May 30, 2025 - 15:50 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Friday is also very sunny, with summer temperatures between 26°C and 28°C in the afternoon. On Saturday the heat is expected to be even more intense, despite a slight cloud cover at higher altitudes, with the mercury hovering between 28°C and 30°C.

On Sunday, temperatures should continue to be mild at the beginning of the day, but the air will be a little more unstable, increasing the risk of showers and thunderstorms. In the afternoon this trend is expected to become more pronounced, with thunderstorms expected mainly in the mountains, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss).

The showers are expected to continue on Monday morning. The thermometer, meanwhile, will drop about ten degrees, with temperatures hovering around 20°C until mid-week.

