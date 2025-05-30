Council Of The Swiss Abroad: Will Direct Elections Bring Fresh Blood?
In my work, I focus on topics that are relevant to Swiss citizens abroad – from political developments in Switzerland and their impact on the diaspora to social, economic, and cultural issues. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I worked as a local journalist for the Aargauer Zeitung. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Multilingual Communication and, as is typically Swiss, completed an apprenticeship as a commercial employee.
On May 11, polls closed for the largest organised direct elections in the history of the Council of the Swiss Abroad. The operation was a success: 13,473 votes were cast in the 13 constituencies. In Germany alone, 4,416 Swiss Abroad voted for their eight delegates and two deputies for the next term of office on the Council.
As a comparison, under the indirect voting system in 2021 in Germany, 32 representatives of the 40 Swiss associations entitled to vote chose councillors. At that time 23 candidates were standing for election, as opposed to 28 this time.“The more than 4,000 voters make a real difference,” said Tobias Orth, vice-president of the Swiss Abroad organisation in Germany.
Who is elected will be announced in the next few days. The results from GermanyExternal link and Spain and PortugalExternal lin have already been communicated. The Bern University of Applied Sciences, which provided the tool for these direct elections,“has already forwarded the results to the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad,” said Noel Frei, who headed a working group to manage these elections.
