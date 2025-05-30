Agriculture Drives GDP Growth
Year-on-year in the first quarter, GDP was up 2.9%. In the past 12 months, Brazil's economy grew by 3.5%.
The IBGE released audio of the researcher Rebeca Palis arguing that agriculture benefited from favorable climate and expectations of a record-breaking soy crop.“Additionally, it should be noted that services activities, which make up 70% of our economy, have contributed to this growth,” she said.
