Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
A Reward Offered For Information Regarding Missing Canadians In Bocas -

A Reward Offered For Information Regarding Missing Canadians In Bocas -


2025-05-30 02:19:58
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The disappearance of a 31-year-old Canadian man by the name of Ghussan Iqbal and his young children remains a mystery. Father and sons disappeared May 21 in Bocas del Toro. Since then, the National Police and other emergency agencies have continued searching for them, to no avail. Faced with this grim outlook, Iqbal's family is offering a reward to anyone who knows his whereabouts. In the early hours of Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in the El Mayor B neighborhood, in El Empalme, Changuinola, the two young brothers disappeared after being taken from their home by their father, a 31-year-old young man, tall, muscular, with white skin and long black hair. Alahuddin Musa Bint Ghussan, just 7 months old, and Nousaybah Bint Ghussan, 2 years old, were taken to the Changuinola River, according to witnesses. Nothing has been heard from them since. Family members are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ghussan and his children to contact them by phone at 6506-6535 or 6874-9169.

MENAFN30052025000218011062ID1109616793

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search