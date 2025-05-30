403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A Reward Offered For Information Regarding Missing Canadians In Bocas -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The disappearance of a 31-year-old Canadian man by the name of Ghussan Iqbal and his young children remains a mystery. Father and sons disappeared May 21 in Bocas del Toro. Since then, the National Police and other emergency agencies have continued searching for them, to no avail. Faced with this grim outlook, Iqbal's family is offering a reward to anyone who knows his whereabouts. In the early hours of Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in the El Mayor B neighborhood, in El Empalme, Changuinola, the two young brothers disappeared after being taken from their home by their father, a 31-year-old young man, tall, muscular, with white skin and long black hair. Alahuddin Musa Bint Ghussan, just 7 months old, and Nousaybah Bint Ghussan, 2 years old, were taken to the Changuinola River, according to witnesses. Nothing has been heard from them since. Family members are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ghussan and his children to contact them by phone at 6506-6535 or 6874-9169.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment