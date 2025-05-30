Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blom: The Euro's Unique Chance To Challenge The US Dollar


(MENAFN- ING) The US dollar is gradually losing its safe-haven status, and this is a unique opportunity for Europe, says ING's Chief Economist. Given the turmoil caused by President Trump's trade and tariff policies, Marieke Blom argues that the eurozone should actively start considering issuing eurobonds, common debt issued by the EU and backed by member states. Getting it right will take time, but Marieke argues there could be significant economic benefits for the continent in the future.

