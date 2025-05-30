SUBARU EARNS TWO AWARDS IN 2025 U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST CARS FOR TEENS

MENAFN - PR Newswire)"We are proud to have Forester and Legacy recognized by U.S. News & World Report as recommended cars for younger drivers. Value, reliability, and safety are fundamental to the SUVs and cars we offer to our customers, and we're proud to be recognized again by U.S. News & World Report."

To be named a Best New Car for Teens, vehicles must have exceptional reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver assistance features, and top critics' recommendations in its price category. Best Used Car for Teens winners were selected from 2020-2022 model years and must have exceptional reliability and safety ratings, affordable projected ownership costs, positive critical reviews, and available crash-prevention technology.

Both Forester and Legacy have perfect five-star Overall Vehicle Scores from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently named the 2025 Subaru Forester a TOP SAFETY PICK. Both vehicles feature standard Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, which includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, and standard LED Steering Responsive Headlights.

Subaru vehicles also include teen driver controls or available smartphone features that send parents alerts when the car travels faster than a predetermined speed, drives outside a specified geographic area, or is driven beyond a specified time. These features enable parents to establish limits for teen drivers and initiate conversations about safe driving habits. Other available active safety features include Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, and DriverFocusTM Distraction Mitigation System.

The 2025 Subaru Forester is available at Subaru retailers nationwide starting at $29,995 MSRP.

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.