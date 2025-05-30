Press Freedom Center At The National Press Club Launches Mental Health Support Program For Journalists Facing Trauma, Threats And Harassment

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when journalists are navigating relentless threats, online harassment, hostility and the emotional aftermath of covering violence and tragedy, the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club is launching a vital new mental health initiative in collaboration with the Journalist Trauma Support Network (JTSN).

The new program will offer confidential, trauma-informed support to reporters facing psychological stress, whether from hostile assignments, targeted harassment, or the cumulative weight of covering war, mass shootings, natural disasters, or forced displacement.

"Being a reporter right now too often means living under threat - whether that's a barrage of online abuse, political targeting, or the trauma of witnessing human suffering," said Mike Balsamo, President of the National Press Club. "This collaboration is about showing up for journalists the way they've always shown up for the public. Press freedom means nothing if those carrying it forward are breaking down under the weight."

Through the initiative, the Press Freedom Center will provide personalized referrals to therapists from JTSN's national network, licensed professionals who specialize in trauma care for members of the press. In addition, the collaboration will offer confidential peer-group sessions for journalists who've been exiled or worked under extreme political pressure, helping to build a community of support and healing.

Founded by a coalition of therapists and journalists, JTSN is one of the only organizations in the country focused on destigmatizing trauma and making mental health support accessible for reporters. The collaboration leverages the Press Freedom Center's advocacy and access with JTSN's expertise to connect journalists with the right kind of care quickly and discreetly.

This initiative deepens the Center's mission to defend press freedom not just in principle-but in practice-by protecting the mental and emotional health of the journalists doing the work.

For more information, visit:

Founded in 2024, the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club defends press freedom by assisting detained, threatened or exiled journalists through advocacy, direct support and community.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 | [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED