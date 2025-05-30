Atlantic Petroleum Condensed Consolidated Interim Report 1St Quarter 2025
Highlights for Q1 2025:G&A cost was DKK -0.3MM
Operating loss was DKK 2.5MM
Net loss was DKK 2.3MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK debt was DKK
Mark T. Højgaard, CEO commented:
Atlantic Petroleum reached an agreement on the 4th April 2025 with its main creditors to reduce the Company's debt. The total debt will be reduced by at least DKK 90MM. However, the debt restructuring is not finalized. The Directors now expect that finalization of the agreed upon framework will be in place 3rd Quarter 2025.
The ability of the Group to continue as a going concern is dependent on the finalization of the debt restructuring, and the cash flows generated from the interest in the Orlando field.
Atlantic Petroleum in brief:
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.
Further Details:
Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (... ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website:
Announcement no.: 7/2025
Issued: 30-05-2025
P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands
Website:
Attachment
-
1Q 2025 Cond Cons Interim Report 31-03-2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment