Wawa Officially Entered Indiana With Its First Three Stores

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five Additional Stores to Open in Indiana by Year's End with Indianapolis Up Next in July

WAWA, Pa., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., recently marked a significant milestone in its history – the grand opening of its first three stores in Indiana! New stores are located at 16100 W. Commerce Rd. in Daleville , 5890 Midland Pointe Blvd. in Noblesville and 1354 Veterans Pkwy. in Clarksville and are the first of eight stores slated to open in Indiana by year's end. During these historic events, Wawa was joined by local officials, heroes and community members for ribbon-cutting ceremonies See grand opening broll highlights here .

As part of the celebrations, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation presented the following grants to support the community:





$5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana in conjunction with Wawa's Lending a Helping Hoagie program where a portion of the Daleville store's first week of hoagie sales are donated to fight food insecurity.

$5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana and $10,000 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana through The Wawa Foundation's Fly Beyond Key Issue Grant that supports the community by fighting food insecurity while also providing access to more nutritious and healthy meal options for youth

$5,000 to Riley Children's Hospital, a CMN Hospital Partner, to support the Child Life Program

$2,500 to Dare to Care Food Bank to support their mission to feed the hungry and conquer the cycle of need in the community

$2,500 to the USO to support military members and families serving our county through various programs throughout the year $6,000 to charities selected by local first responders as part of Wawa's signature Hoagies for Heroes hoagie building competition



“We're thrilled to fly into Indiana and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience, and service to new friends and neighbors. This historic milestone kicks off the next chapter of our growth in the Midwest, and we're overjoyed at the warm welcome we continue to receive from so many communities we're now proud to count as part of the Wawa flock,” said Brian Schaller, President of Wawa.“We are also thrilled about extending our commitment to being a good neighbor to Indiana, and our partnerships with local organizations supporting Health, Hunger, and Everyday Heroes.”

About Wawa's Expansion in Indiana

Wawa plans to open its next store in Indiana at 3835 E. 96 th St. in Indianapolis in July . By the end of 2025, Wawa expects to have eight stores open in Indiana with additional locations planned in Brownsburg, Cumberland, Plainfield and Westfield. In subsequent years, Wawa projects opening 8-12 stores per year, reaching 60 stores in Indiana over the next six years. To build each store, Wawa will invest over $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ, on average, 35 Associates, with Wawa expecting to create 2,000 new, long-term jobs as a result of its Indiana expansion.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a family and associate owned, privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, Pennsylvania, in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and“certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Washington, D.C., with more than 1,100 locations to date. The stores offer a large, fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom-prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and pizza, and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com ranks Wawa as #24 of America's Largest Private Companies.

Contact: ...