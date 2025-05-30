Armstrong Stove And Spa Announces Name Change, Reflecting Growth And Expanded Vision

YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Armstrong Stove and Spa is excited to announce that it is officially changing its name to Serenity Hearth & Patio . The new name better reflects the company's continued growth and expanded offerings, while honoring its long-standing reputation for quality, comfort, and service in the Yakima Valley.While the name is changing, the ownership, trusted team, and dedication to excellence remain the same.“For years, our customers have come to us not just for stoves and spas, but for creating warm, inviting spaces throughout their homes,” said Jake Armstrong, Owner of Serenity Hearth & Patio.“Our new name represents who we've become and where we're going-without losing sight of the legacy we've built."Serenity Hearth & Patio will continue to offer its full range of premium hearth products, hot tubs, and outdoor living solutions, along with installation and maintenance services. The company remains committed to helping Central Washington homeowners design and enjoy the spaces where they relax and connect most.Customers can expect the same personalized service, trusted brands, and showroom at the same location-now with a refreshed identity and even more possibilities for comfort at home.###About Serenity Hearth & PatioFormerly Armstrong Stove and Spa, Serenity Hearth & Patio is a Yakima-based provider of hearth, spa, and outdoor living solutions. Proudly serving all of Central Washington, the company is known for expert service, quality products, and helping homeowners create cozy, functional spaces year-round.

Jake Armstrong, Owner

Serenity Hearth & Patio

+1 509-248-9100

