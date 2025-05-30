Armstrong Stove And Spa Announces Name Change, Reflecting Growth And Expanded Vision
While the name is changing, the ownership, trusted team, and dedication to excellence remain the same.
“For years, our customers have come to us not just for stoves and spas, but for creating warm, inviting spaces throughout their homes,” said Jake Armstrong, Owner of Serenity Hearth & Patio.“Our new name represents who we've become and where we're going-without losing sight of the legacy we've built."
Serenity Hearth & Patio will continue to offer its full range of premium hearth products, hot tubs, and outdoor living solutions, along with installation and maintenance services. The company remains committed to helping Central Washington homeowners design and enjoy the spaces where they relax and connect most.
Customers can expect the same personalized service, trusted brands, and showroom at the same location-now with a refreshed identity and even more possibilities for comfort at home.
###
About Serenity Hearth & Patio
Formerly Armstrong Stove and Spa, Serenity Hearth & Patio is a Yakima-based provider of hearth, spa, and outdoor living solutions. Proudly serving all of Central Washington, the company is known for expert service, quality products, and helping homeowners create cozy, functional spaces year-round.
Jake Armstrong, Owner
Serenity Hearth & Patio
+1 509-248-9100
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment