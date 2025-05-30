EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Brödernas publishes quarterly report for Jan-Mar 2025 and defers interest payment due in June 2025

30.05.2025 / 11:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

May 30, 2025, 11.15 CET Brödernas publishes quarterly report for Jan-Mar 2025 and defers interest payment due in June 2025 Reference is made to Brödernas Group AB (publ) (" Brödernas "), SEK 175,000,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds with ISIN NO0013250597 (" Existing Bond s"). Brödernas hereby publishes the report for the first quarter (Q1) for the period 1 January - 31 March. The report is available as an attached document and on the company's website (). 1 January - 31 March 2025 Net sales amounted to SEK 107m (112m)

EBITDA amounted to SEK -5m (6m) Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Existing Bonds, Brödernas shall ensure that net leverage ratio (net interest bearing debt to EBITDA) does not exceed 6.00x. For the reference period ending 31 March 2025, net leverage ratio (calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions for the bonds) is in excess of 6.00x. In addition to what's previously being stated, and due to the fact that Brödernas Group AB (publ) is in corporate restructuring proceedings and there are too many uncertainties in the organization to be able to determine the correct financial figures, the publication of the quarterly report does not contain a balance sheet or cash flow analysis, meaning that an event of default has occurred under the bond terms. Further, Brödernas has, in accordance with Section 12 of the terms and conditions for the Existing Bonds, an upcoming payment of inter alia cash interest in amount of approximately SEK 7,000,000 due on the Interest Payment Date 10 June 2025. Due to the ongoing restructuring process and the group's liquidity situation, Brödernas will defer the interest payment due 10 June 2025 under the Existing Bonds until further notice. -p For further information, please contact: Richard Forsshéll, CEO ... This information is information that Brödernas Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 30 May 2025 at 11.15 CET. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .

